Aug 7 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday as concerns grew over when the Federal Reserve might begin winding down its massive monetary stimulus program.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60.28 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,458.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 5.27 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,692.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.90 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,657.87.