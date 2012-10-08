Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks fell on Monday after the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for East Asia, underscoring concerns about the global economic climate and corporate profits on the cusp of the kickoff of the quarterly earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.40 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,568.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.14 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,455.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.92 points, or 0.54 percent, at 3,119.27.
Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Monday compared with 6.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.80 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------