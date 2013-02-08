US STOCKS-Wall St higher as strong pvt jobs data boosts confidence
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday after a trio of positive economic data points, and further gains were expected to be modest with the benchmark S&P index near five-year highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.97 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,963.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.05 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,512.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.59 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,178.72.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Updates to open)