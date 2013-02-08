NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday after a trio of positive economic data points, and further gains were expected to be modest with the benchmark S&P index near five-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.97 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,963.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.05 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,512.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.59 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,178.72.