NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 rising for a sixth straight session and the Dow setting yet another fresh peak after a much stronger-than-expected payrolls report.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.93 points, or 0.56 percent, at 14,410.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.36 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,551.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.21 points, or 0.47 percent, at 3,247.30.