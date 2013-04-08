NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, following the S&P 500's largest weekly decline this year, with defensive sectors weighing the most on the benchmark index.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.65 points or 0.16 percent, to 14,542.6, the S&P 500 lost 0.87 point or 0.06 percent, to 1,552.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.96 points or 0.12 percent, to 3,207.82.

Telecommunications, healthcare and utilities were the worst performing sectors on the S&P.