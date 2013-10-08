US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday on faint signs of progress to resolve the fiscal standoff in Washington, which has closed much of the federal government.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.01 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,917.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.64 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,675.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.75 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,772.13.
