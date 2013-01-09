NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday after Alcoa got the earnings season under way with better-than-expected revenue and an encouraging outlook for the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36.93 points, or 0.28 percent, to 13,365.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.64 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,459.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 7.35 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,099.15.