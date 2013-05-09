US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower open on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected data on the labor market, with Wall Street coming off a sustained rally that took the S&P 500 to record closing highs for five straight sessions.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.08 points, or 0.00 percent, at 15,105.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,631.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.41 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,408.86.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.