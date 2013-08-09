US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, putting major indexes on track for their worst week since June, as investors found few reasons to buy with equity prices near record levels.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,473.97, the S&P 500 lost 2.25 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,695.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.522 points, or 0.1 percent, to 3,665.602.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday: