NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open on Tuesday on optimism Germany's top court will approve the euro zone's new bailout fund, enabling a more flexible use of the latest rescue plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.68 points, or 0.63 percent, to 12,816.97. The S&P 500 Index gained 8.07 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,360.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.68 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,950.45.