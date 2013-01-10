NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. stocks advanced at the open on Thursday as stronger-than-expected exports in China, the world's second-biggest economy, raised hopes for a more robust recovery in the global economy this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 51.22 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,441.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 8.01 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,469.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.80 points, or 0.70 percent, to 3,127.61.