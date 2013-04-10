US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, in the wake of the unexpectedly early release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting, as encouraging data from China buoyed investors' optimism.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.04 points or 0.46 percent, to 14,740.5, the S&P 500 gained 5.9 points or 0.38 percent, to 1,574.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.36 points or 0.38 percent, to 3,250.21.
