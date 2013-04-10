NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, in the wake of the unexpectedly early release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting, as encouraging data from China buoyed investors' optimism.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.04 points or 0.46 percent, to 14,740.5, the S&P 500 gained 5.9 points or 0.38 percent, to 1,574.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.36 points or 0.38 percent, to 3,250.21.