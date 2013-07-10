BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as traders awaited the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the Fed's next move regarding economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.71 points or 0.15 percent to 15,324.05, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 points or 0 percent to 1,652.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.86 points or 0.05 percent to 3,506.12.
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers