NEW YORK May 11 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co revealed a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy, dragging bank shares lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.63 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,785.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.09 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,349.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.95 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,921.69. 