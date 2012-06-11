BRIEF-Wockhardt gets members' nod to raise capital via QIP for 10 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod to raise capital via qip for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcjJhm) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain, but worries persisted over the upcoming Greek election and the global growth outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,647.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.80 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,335.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 23.28 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,881.70.
* Gets members' nod to raise capital via qip for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcjJhm) Further company coverage:
* Sterling plummets, dollar higher * Palladium hits highest since September 2014 (Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta BENGALURU, June 9 Gold fell for a third day on Friday as the dollar firmed after the UK national election left no single party with a claim to power though most investors seemed to shrug off the uncertainty. With the majority of seats counted, incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party had