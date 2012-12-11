NEW YORK Dec 11 Wall Street rose on Tuesday after unexpectedly cheery data out of Europe and as the Federal Reserve was set to kick off a two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 50.99 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,220.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.64 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,424.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.42 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,005.38.