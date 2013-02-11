NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower as the market took a breather with the S&P 500 index near a record high, while low volume could make trading volatile and exaggerate moves.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.46 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,969.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.99 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,515.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.86 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,192.01.