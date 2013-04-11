BRIEF-Moody's says global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks opened mostly flat on Thursday as gains following upbeat job market numbers were offset by declines in technology companies triggered by weak data on personal computer sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.24 points or 0.02 percent, to 14,799, the S&P 500 lost 1.03 points or 0.06 percent, to 1,586.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.46 points or 0.29 percent, to 3,287.79.
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability