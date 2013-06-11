NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after Japan did not offer new measures to calm its bond market, disappointing U.S. investors who are also trying to gauge the future direction of central bank policy at home.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.13 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,159.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.18 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,632.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 39.58 points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,434.18.