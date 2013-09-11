NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks were mixed in early trading on Wednesday, after six days of gains on the S&P 500, with Apple Inc's slide weighing on the technology sector and the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.77 points or 0.13 percent, to 15,210.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.68 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,681.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.635 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,713.386.