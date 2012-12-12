NEW YORK Dec 12 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, after five straight days of gains, as investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a fresh stimulus plan to support the economy at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.24 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,273.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.72 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,431.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 9.97 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,032.27.