NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks were little changed at the start of trading on Tuesday as investors paused after a seven-session string of gains and the Bundesbank's chief warned the euro zone's crisis has not ended.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.46 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,450.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was off 0.86 point, or 0.06 percent, to 1,555.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 7.75 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,245.13.