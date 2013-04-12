BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 8.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 26
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday after retail sales unexpectedly dropped last month and as results from major banks failed to impress investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.85 points or 0.31 percent, to 14,819.29, the S&P 500 lost 5.89 points or 0.37 percent, to 1,587.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.05 points or 0.3 percent, to 3,290.11.
Despite the drop, the S&P was on track to post its best week since the first one of the year.
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
* Approved proposal to avail a term loan of INR 1.10 billion from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited