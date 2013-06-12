US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday in a rebound from the previous session's steep decline even as questions lingered over when central banks would start to scale back stimulus measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.17 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,202.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.74 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,634.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.80 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,457.75.
