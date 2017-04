NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, extending last week's decline as investors found few reasons to buy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.28 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,365.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.13 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,684.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.65 points, or 0.40 percent, at 3,645.46.