BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after a seven-day winning streak on the S&P 500 and a jobless claims report which provided little insight into the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision about stimulus policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.6 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,335.2, the S&P 500 lost 0.78 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,688.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.346 points or 0.01 percent, to 3,724.664.
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarw
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac