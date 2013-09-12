NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after a seven-day winning streak on the S&P 500 and a jobless claims report which provided little insight into the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision about stimulus policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.6 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,335.2, the S&P 500 lost 0.78 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,688.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.346 points or 0.01 percent, to 3,724.664.