BRIEF-India's Meenakshi Enterprises appoints Hemanathan P.K. as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after six days of declines on the S&P 500 as data from China allayed concerns a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could further hinder growth worldwide.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.03 points, or 0.40 percent, to 12,623.30. The S&P 500 Index gained 5.43 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,340.19. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.31 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,879.50.
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)