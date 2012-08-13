BRIEF-Berger Paints India says acquisition of Saboo Coatings was completed on June 5
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday after six straight sessions of gains by the S&P 500 as Japan showed signs of economic weakness.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.23 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,183.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.02 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,403.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,019.97.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------