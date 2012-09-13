NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday, ahead of a possible decision on further economic stimulus measures at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.39 points, or 0.00 percent, at 13,332.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.04 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,436.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,114.50.