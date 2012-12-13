NEW YORK Dec 13 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after data showed first time claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week, but investors were cautious about making aggressive bets in the midst of ongoing "fiscal cliff" negotiations.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.60 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,233.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.25 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,427.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 3.16 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,010.65.