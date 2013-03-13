NEW YORK, March 13 Wall Street started Wednesday little changed after enthusiasim over surprisingly strong retail sales was tempered somewhat by investors taking a pause after the recent rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.03 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,454.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.29 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,552.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 0.39 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,241.93.