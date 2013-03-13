BUZZ-Australia's XTD hits over 3-week high on NDTV deal
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
NEW YORK, March 13 Wall Street started Wednesday little changed after enthusiasim over surprisingly strong retail sales was tempered somewhat by investors taking a pause after the recent rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.03 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,454.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.29 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,552.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 0.39 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,241.93.
** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile