NEW YORK May 13 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as indexes retreated from record highs in the previous session, though an unexpected rise in retail sales data for April helped to limit losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.10 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,077.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,630.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.11 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,430.47.