NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks edged higher after the open on Tuesday following the fifth decline in six days by the S&P 500 indexes as investors seek catalysts to give the market direction.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.5 points or 0.15 percent, to 15,443.18, the S&P 500 gained 2.62 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,692.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.033 points or 0.14 percent, to 3,674.984..