NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, tracking global equity markets lower as a political impasse in Greece heightened concerns about Europe's debt crisis and fears mounted about an economic slowdown in China. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.64 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,723.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.50 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,341.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.59 points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,909.23.