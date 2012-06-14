BRIEF-India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band - public notice
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday as investors brushed off a weak read on the labor market as uncertainty ahead of elections in Greece continued to be the overriding factor in equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.83 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,525.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.85 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,317.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.28 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,819.89.
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd sets IPO price band at 600 rupees to 603 rupees per share - public notice Further company coverage:
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade