NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data suggested a return of consumer spending could spur economic growth and helped alleviate investors' fears about a slowdown in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.61 points, or 0.35 percent, to 13,216.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.62 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,408.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.39 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,032.91.