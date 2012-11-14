US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, after a series of weak sessions, as strong earnings from technology bellwether Cisco and two retail chains boosted sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.63 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,770.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,377.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.29 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,896.18.
