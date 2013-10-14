NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as traders focused on events in Washington after weekend talks between Republicans and Democrats left the risk of a possible U.S. default alive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.22 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,145.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.48 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,692.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.16 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,768.72.