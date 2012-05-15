US STOCKS-'Trump trade' comeback not enough to boost Wall Street
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks traded flat on Tuesday, erasing strong gains in the premarket session after news Greece will hold new elections put the debt-stricken country's bailout package and debt repayments further at risk.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,692.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.02 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,338.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.89 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,908.47.
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)