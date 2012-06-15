NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. stock opened modestly higher on Friday as optimism over a possible coordinated action by major world central banks if Sunday's Greek election causes financial turmoil was tempered by a weak reading on domestic manufacturing.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53.81 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,705.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.05 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,333.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.35 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,841.68.