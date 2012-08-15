NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday after a regional gauge of manufacturing suggested economic growth was still stalled, although a gauge of inflation left open a door for the Federal Reserve to implement further stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 20.60 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,151.54. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.46 point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,403.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,020.45.