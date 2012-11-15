NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Thursday as weak results from Wal-Mart and a rise in initial jobless claims gave investors little reason to buy after declines in the prior two sessions.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 13.22 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,557.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.53 point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,354.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.55 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,847.36.