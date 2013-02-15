NEW YORK Feb 15 Wall Street opened flat on Friday, continuing a trend this week of thin trading and tight moves, with the S&P 500 struggling to extend a streak of weekly gains to seven.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.62 points, or 0.00 percent, to 13,972.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.24 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,522.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.10 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,203.76.