GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Wednesday after the latest data on manufacturing came in weaker than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.63 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,175.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.89 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,647.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.04 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,457.57.
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure