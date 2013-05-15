NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Wednesday after the latest data on manufacturing came in weaker than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.63 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,175.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.89 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,647.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.04 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,457.57.