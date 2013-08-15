NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on continued uncertainty over the next policy move by the Federal Reserve and after Wal-Mart earnings disappointed. The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent, dragged down by shares of Cisco.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 159.20 points, or 1.04 percent, at 15,178.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.15 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,669.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 46.02 points, or 1.25 percent, at 3,623.26.