NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks fell on Monday following a weak read on retail sales, the latest data to indicate slowing in the economy.

But Citigroup Inc shares rose after posting stronger-than-expected profit before the bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.06 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,736.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.75 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,354.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,903.20.