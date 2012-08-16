BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after data on the housing and labor markets did little to change investors' assesment of the economy, with the Philadelphia Fed survey of business activity still to come.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.42 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,187.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.82 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,408.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.52 points, or 0.31 percent, at 3,040.45.
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.