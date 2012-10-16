NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the latest quarterly earnings and outlooks posted by Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola and others outweighed investor fears about the sluggish global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.92 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,491.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.48 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,445.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,072.91.