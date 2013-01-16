NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stocks pulled back from five-year highs at the open Wednesday despite strong bank results on concerns about global economic growth, with shares of Boeing pressured after two Japanese airlines grounded their Dreamliner fleets.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 55.53 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,479.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 2.15 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,470.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.82 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,112.59.