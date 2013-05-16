BRIEF-National Peroxide says co informed of deal by Wadia to buy 1.4 mln shares from Solvay SA
* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open as a rally in Cisco Systems was offset by weak data on the labor and housing markets.
Cisco soared 11.6 percent to $23.64 a day after reporting quarterly results.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.78 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,270.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.23 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,656.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.48 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,475.10.
* Says HCG plans to acquire a majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya
